Sept 23 Refining margins in the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) fell the most among the five U.S. petroleum districts, by $5.53 a barrel to $36.01 in the week ended Sept. 18, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday. Margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) were down $1.90 a barrel to $15.35, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) where margins slid $1.79 a barrel to $7.74. East Coast (Brent) region margins fell $1.74 a barrel to $9.17. Meanwhile, Midwest (WTI) margins were up $1.13 a barrel to $18.50. (Reporting by Kevin Jose and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)