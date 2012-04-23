April 23 U.S. regional refined product margins dropped about 7.4 percent on average in the week ended Friday, with margins falling across all the regions, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.

West Coast margins fell the most by 13.7 percent, while Gulf Coast margins slipped 12.8 percent.

Northeast, Rockies and MidWest margins dropped 5.6 percent, 3.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Gulf Coast (LLS) margins were down this week due primarily to a decrease in gasoline margins, Credit Suisse said.

WTI prices were up in the week ended April 20, increasing by $0.49 a barrel to $103.02 a barrel.

The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel.

Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Apr-20 12.72 24.61 29.80 37.84 14.83 Previous week Apr-13 13.47 24.97 34.18 39.28 17.19

Change -0.76 -0.36 -4.37 -1.44 -2.36 Trailing Apr-20 12.87 28.10 33.58 38.18 17.22 4-week Previous year Apr-22 8.80 25.14 24.19 28.38 20.66 Change Y-on-Y 4.07 2.95 9.40 9.80 -3.44