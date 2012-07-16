* Margins mixed across regions

* West Coast margins rose the most

* Gulf Coast margins show biggest contraction

July 16 U.S. regional refined product margins rose about 2 percent on average in the week ended July 13, Credit Suisse said in a report on Monday.

West Coast margins climbed the most, by 14.26 percent, followed by margins in the Northeast region, which rose about 8 percent, the weekly report showed.

Gulf Coast margins registered the biggest drop, falling by about 9 percent, while margins in the Midwest and Rockies regions fell 3.06 percent and 0.01 percent, respectively.

WTI prices were lower in the week ended Friday, falling by $0.37 a barrel to $85.78 a barrel.

"Oil prices fell largely due to the end of the energy strike in Norway early on in the week," Credit Suisse said.

The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel.

Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 13-Jul-12 14.55 27.45 14.35 36.50 17.31 Previous week 06-Jul-12 13.46 28.32 15.85 36.50 15.15 Change 1.09 -0.87 -1.49 0.00 2.16

Pct change 8.07 -3.06 -9.43 -0.01 14.26

Trailing 4-week 13-Jul-12 13.98 26.91 15.17 40.64 15.71 Previous year 15-Jul-12 8.87 28.98 11.43 33.98 14.28 Change Y-on-Y 5.11 -2.07 3.74 6.67 1.42 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)