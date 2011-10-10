* West Coast margins skyrocket almost 65 pct

* Margins rise across all regions

Oct 10 U.S. regional refining margins rose more than 24 percent on average for the week ended Friday, Oct. 7, as the decline in crude prices more than offset weaker refined product prices, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.

West Coast margins registered the largest week-on-week improvement, rising 64.69 percent.

Northeast margins rose 38.85 percent, followed by the Gulf Coast region registering a 11.78 percent increase.

WTI prices fell by 2.1 percent or $1.74 a barrel to $79.71 a barrel this past week. Early on in the week, crude prices came under pressure mainly due to macro-economic concerns, but rebounded in the latter half following an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventory levels (DOE) as well as positive economic data points, Credit Suisse said in a report.

The following lists U.S. refining margins (in dollars per barrel):

Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Oct-7 10.58 33.43 34.15 50.36 17.21 Previous week Sep-30 7.62 31.47 30.55 50.22 10.45 Change 2.96 1.96 3.60 0.14 6.76 Trailing 4-week Oct-7 7.55 31.56 30.65 48.90 11.09 Previous year Oct-8 6.47 11.29 9.13 20.78 14.22 Change Y-on-Y 1.08 20.27 21.52 28.12 -3.14 (Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Evans)