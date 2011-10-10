* West Coast margins skyrocket almost 65 pct
* Margins rise across all regions
Oct 10 U.S. regional refining margins rose more than 24 percent
on average for the week ended Friday, Oct. 7, as the decline in crude prices
more than offset weaker refined product prices, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Monday.
West Coast margins registered the largest week-on-week improvement, rising
64.69 percent.
Northeast margins rose 38.85 percent, followed by the Gulf Coast region
registering a 11.78 percent increase.
WTI prices fell by 2.1 percent or $1.74 a barrel to $79.71 a barrel this
past week. Early on in the week, crude prices came under pressure mainly due to
macro-economic concerns, but rebounded in the latter half following an
unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventory levels (DOE) as well as positive
economic data points, Credit Suisse said in a report.
The following lists U.S. refining margins (in dollars per barrel):
Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast
Current week Oct-7 10.58 33.43 34.15 50.36 17.21
Previous week Sep-30 7.62 31.47 30.55 50.22 10.45
Change 2.96 1.96 3.60 0.14 6.76
Trailing 4-week Oct-7 7.55 31.56 30.65 48.90 11.09
Previous year Oct-8 6.47 11.29 9.13 20.78 14.22
Change Y-on-Y 1.08 20.27 21.52 28.12 -3.14
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Evans)