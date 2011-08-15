* West Coast margins show largest growth at 11.4 percent

* All regions except Northeast see margins climb

Aug 15 U.S. refinery margins rose 6.5 percent in the past week, with the West Coast registering the largest week-on-week improvement, Credit Suisse said in a report on Monday.

Margins in the PADD V West Coast region climbed 11.4 percent or $1.35 a barrel, with the Rocky Mountain region rising 9.6 percent, or $3.97 a barrel.

All regions saw margins gain except the Northeast, which registered a drop of 2.25 percent in the last week.

"Weekly U.S. regional refining margins were mostly higher this past week, with the LLS based Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack rebounding from last week's fall," Credit Suisse said in its report.

"The USGC LLS margin increased by $2.72/bbl to $10.56/bbl on continued resilience in diesel prices and a rebound in gasoline - relative to the decline in crude on the week."

Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Aug-12 10.01 34.85 32.98 45.22 13.20 Previous week Aug-5 10.24 31.96 31.46 41.26 11.85 Change -0.23 2.89 1.52 3.97 1.35 Trailing 4-week Aug-12 10.54 31.86 31.99 39.16 12.13 Previous year Aug-13 6.26 9.36 7.53 18.82 15.60 Change Yr-on-Yr 4.28 22.51 24.45 20.34 -3.47 (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by Dale Hudson)