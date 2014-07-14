HOUSTON, June 14 A heavily damaged heater on a newly commissioned 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit is the likely cause of a unexpected shutdown that may last up to five months at Motiva Enterprises 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to experts.

In late April, Motiva, a joint-venture of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco, started the new crude distillation unit (CDU), which was the centerpiece of a 5-year, $10-billion project to make the refinery the largest in the United States.

But during an attempt to restore production on the CDU Saturday, "uncontrolled combustion occurred within crude distillation unit furnace," according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting By Erwin Seba. Editing by Andre Grenon)