HOUSTON May 13 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker was shut on Saturday at Petrobras subsidiary Pasadena Refining System Inc's 100,000 barrel per day Pasadena, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed on Sunday with Texas pollution regulators.

The power loss to the control system for boilers 4 and 6 cut steam to the FCC, causing it to shut down, according to the notice filed with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)