UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
NEW YORK, July 16 Marathon Petroleum Corp is bringing units back online after undertaking a planned maintenance at its 206,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Robinson, Illinois, the company said on Monday.
Marathon undertook a turnaround on "some processing units" at the refinery in early June after it moved the maintenance schedule from July. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Andre Grenon)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
MOSCOW, Feb 13 Russian foreign ministry said on Monday it was concerned by the latest North Korean missile tests that run contrary to U.N. resolutions, RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.