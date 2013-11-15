Nov 15 One person died in an overnight fire at a processing unit of Chevron Corp's 330,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi, an official said on Friday.

Below is a list of accidents at U.S. refineries that have caused injuries or deaths, or led to significant shutdowns at plants, since 2010.

2010

April 2 - Four workers died in a blaze at Tesoro Corp's 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes, Washington, in the worst U.S. refining disaster since 2005. The fire resulted from equipment failure in a highly flammable unit producing naphtha at the plant.

March 2 - A fire on an asphalt tank under construction killed two workers at HollyFrontier Corp's 105,000 bpd Navajo refinery in Artesia, New Mexico.

2012

June 9 - Just three months after completing a massive expansion at Motiva Enterprises' 600,250 bpd Port Arthur refinery in Texas, a minor leak that cracked thousands of feet of pipeline led to the shut down of the main unit for seven and a half months. Motiva is jointly owned by Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco.

Aug 6 - A massive fire struck at the core of Chevron Corp's 245,271 bpd Richmond, California, refinery, spewing flames and a column of smoke into the air. The refinery had to be shut for the remainder of the year.

2013

Oct 24 - Citgo Petroleum Corp effectively shut down its 174,500 bpd refinery near Chicago after a fire at its main crude unit, the workhorse of any refinery that processes crude oil into feedstock for other units within the plant.

Citgo has since restarted one portion of the crude unit while a vacuum distillation unit, often seen as a part of the main unit, remains shut for repairs.

