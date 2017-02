HOUSTON Nov 30 An explosion rocked the 14,500-barrels-per-day NuStar (NS.N) AGE refinery in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

A NuStar spokesman said the company's corporate headquarters in San Antonio was still gathering information about the blast.

San Antonio firefighters were attempting to extinguish the blaze, according to a report on the San Antonio Express-News website. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)