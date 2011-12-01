(Adds details)
Nov 30 Alon USA Energy reported
that a fire within a tank had been contained at its Bakersfield,
California, refinery on Wednesday, according to a notice filed
with the California pollution regulators.
The tank, which held product over a year ago, was de-gassed
on Tuesday for cleaning and inspection. "It ruptured on the
north side due to unknown cause," the filing said.
The local fire department was extinguishing the fire, the
filing added.
The filing said there were no fatalities or injuries due to
the incident.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)