NEW YORK Aug 6 Alon USA (ALJ.N) said there no material impact to production after a fire late Friday night at its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Big Spring, Texas.

"My understanding is that this incident will not cause a material impact on production," said Blake Lewis, a spokesman for the refinery.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Eric Walsh)

