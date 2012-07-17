July 17 Alon USA Energy reported a crude unit compressor trip at its 67,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery on Monday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The feeds to the compressor were flared when the compressor tripped off-line due to high vibration at about 1:22 pm (local time) on Monday.

"All operations were back to normal within 50 minutes," the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to ) (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)