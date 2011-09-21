BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )
Sept 21 Alon USA Energy on Wednesday reported unplanned maintenance to repair a leak in the "flue gas" line at its 67,000-BPD Big Spring, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing identified fluid catalytic cracker, co boiler stack and catalytic regen process vent as source of emissions.
This activity will have a negligible impact on site operations, the filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 South Australia was hit by a short power outage late on Wednesday as searing heat led to a spike in electricity use, just months after a major blackout hit industry and forced a review of energy security in the renewables-dependent state.
PARIS, Feb 8 Part of Paris' metro underground train service was disrupted on Wednesday night because of an electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations, police in the French capital said.