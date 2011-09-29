(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Sept 29 Alon USA Energy (ALJ.N) reported several units were affected following a power failure on Thursday at its 67,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Big Spring, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The power failure triggered flaring at the refinery resulting in the release of sulfur dioxide.

The diesel hydrotreater and the flue gas treatment units among others were identified as source of emissions, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)