April 5 BP Plc warned of a planned flaring at its 265,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, a filing with state pollution regulators showed on Thursday.

The flaring is scheduled to take place from April 10-24, the company said in a filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.

