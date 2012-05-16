May 15 BP Plc reported planned flaring at its 265,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators on Tuesday.

The flaring is scheduled to take place from May 15-21, the company said in a filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to ) (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Tait)