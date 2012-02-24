Feb 24 BP Plc reported unplanned flaring due to a breakdown on Thursday at its 265,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The flaring will last until early Wednesday, the filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.

