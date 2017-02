HOUSTON, July 4 BP Plc's 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California restored a compressor to operation after it failed on Tuesday, according to a notice the plant filed with California pollution regulators.

The malfunction on Tuesday night caused a release of sulfur dioxide, the notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency showed. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)