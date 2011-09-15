Sept 15 BP Plc's ( BP.L )( BP.N ) 265,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California was performing maintenance on Thursday, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The work did not involve a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the refinery, the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)