Feb 17 A fire was reported in the storage unit at BP Plc's 230,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, Friday afternoon, according to a local media report.

"The fire is reportedly in a tower on the south side of the refinery," the Bellingham Herald said on its website.

There were no reports of injuries at the refinery, the website showed. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)