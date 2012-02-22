HOUSTON Feb 22 The coking unit at BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was shut by a Friday fire in addition to the sole crude distillation unit (CDU), according to a notice the refinery filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency, which was released on Wednesday.

Coking units are usually closely tied in with the operation of CDUs at refineries. A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Production on other units at the refinery was idled by Saturday due to the shutdown of the CDU, which starts the crude oil refining process and provides feedstock for all other units. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)