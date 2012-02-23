HOUSTON Feb 23 The only crude distillation unit (CDU) at BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery may remain shut for repairs for as long as six weeks, West Coast refined products trade sources said on Thursday.

A Feb. 17 fire shut the CDU and coking unit at the refinery. All other production units were idled in the hours following the fire because of the CDU shutdown.

A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)