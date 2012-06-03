HOUSTON, June 3 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery reported flaring on Friday due to a naphtha stripper malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

The refinery returned to full production on May 27 after being shut for more than three months following a Feb. 17 fire in the central crude distillation unit.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)