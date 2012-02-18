* BP may update refinery status Saturday
* Federal, state investigators begin probe of fire
* Refinery crude unit shut after blaze
Feb 18 A fire on Friday caused by a
leaking pipe flange may temporarily idle production at BP Plc's
225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point refinery
in Washington state, West Coast refined products trade sources
said on Saturday.
The sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery in
Ferndale, Washington, was shut following the 90-minute blaze,
according to a notice the refinery filed with federal regulators
overnight.
Wholesale gasoline prices in the Los Angeles market on
Friday night jumped on news of the shut crude unit at the
refinery, which is the largest in Washington state and third
largest on the U.S. West Coast, the trade sources said on
condition of anonymity.
The refinery accounts for 8.7 percent of crude oil refining
capacity on the West Coast, which is isolated from Gulf Coast,
Midwest and Rocky Mountain refineries by a lack of pipelines
running to the Pacific.
The CDU is the heart of any refinery. It begins the process
of refining crude oil and provides the feed that other units
turn into finished fuel for cars, trucks and airplanes.
BP spokesman Scott Dean said the company may say more about
refinery operations later on Saturday, but as of Saturday
morning the refinery continued to operate. He declined to
discuss the status of specific units following the blaze.
Other units at the refinery that produce finished gasoline,
diesel and jet fuel can continue producing with feedstocks
either on-hand, or in the case of a lengthy shutdown, purchased
from suppliers, the sources said.
According to the notice the refinery filed overnight with
the U.S. National Response Center, residual crude oil shot out
of a flange in a pipe between a heater and the vacuum unit,
which boosts production on the crude unit, igniting the blaze.
Only one minor injury was reported due to the fire and all
workers at the refinery were accounted for on Friday.
Investigators from both federal and state agencies will
begin a probe of the fire on Saturday, looking for failures in
operating procedures and the emergency response.
Refinery workers will be checking refinery units for the
extent of damage from the blaze to determine what repairs may be
necessary and how long operations at the refinery 100 miles (161
km) north of Seattle may be impaired.
The refinery received 12 citations in 2010 from the state's
worker safety regulator, the Department of Labor & Industries,
for serious violations in the safe management of processes
involving highly hazardous chemicals at the hydrocracking unit.
BP did not appeal the 2010 citations, corrected the problems
and paid $69,200 in fines, the department said in a press
release at the time.
BP's Texas City, Texas, refinery was the site of one of the
worst refinery disasters in the past decade when 15 workers were
killed in a 2005 blast.
A federal investigation found extensive failures in the
process safety management at the Texas City refinery. BP also
launched an independent probe of safety at its U.S. refineries
and found problems at all five of them. The company spent over
$1 billion improving the Texas City refinery.
BP has been praised by the United Steelworkers union, which
represents most U.S. refinery workers, for the efforts to
improve safety at its refineries since the Texas City blast.
In Washington state, the most recent refinery explosion was
a deadly blast in April 2010 at Tesoro Corp's Anacortes,
Washington, refinery that claimed the lives of seven workers.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)