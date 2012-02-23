(Adds company no comment, details)
HOUSTON Feb 23 The only crude
distillation unit (CDU) at BP Plc's 225,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery may
remain shut for repairs for as long as six weeks, West Coast
refined products trade sources said on Thursday.
A Feb. 17 fire shut the CDU and coking unit at the refinery.
All other production units were idled in the hours following the
fire because of the CDU shutdown.
BP spokesman Scott Dean said the company did not have a
date for the refinery's return to production.
As of midday, Los Angeles gasoline prices had made
slight gains from Wednesday whereas Portland gasoline had
retreated.
Branded rack price have not risen since a jump between
15 cents and 20 cents on Tuesday night, said Tim Hamilton,
executive director of Washington state's Automotive United
Traders Organization, which represents gasoline retailers.
Tuesday's leap raised fears of tighter gasoline
supplies in the Pacific Northwest due to the lengthy BP
shutdown.
"It looks dead quiet at the moment out here," Hamilton
said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)