UPDATE 3-Swiss power group ABB halts order decline with small fourth-quarter rise
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
HOUSTON Aug 23 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, has resumed normal operations after a diesel unit malfunctioned on Sunday, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
The upset caused no significant impact to production, the sources said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Vestas said softer demand for wind turbines meant revenue could fall this year from 2016's record level as it faces increased competition from a merged rival.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Coal has washed up in waters dangerously close to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, environmental authorities said on Wednesday, following an investigation into complaints of black dust on nearby beaches.