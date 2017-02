April 19 BP Plc's Cherry Point refinery in Washington is expected to complete a planned maintenance work and begin operating normally sometime in early May, the Bellingham Herald said on its website.

A Feb. 17 fire had shut a crude distillation unit (CDU) and a coking unit at the 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery. All other production units were idled in the hours following the fire because of the CDU shutdown. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)