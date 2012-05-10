May 10 The restart of the central crude distillation unit at BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery has been stopped because of problems during its return to service after a three-month shutdown for repairs, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

The shutdown sent gasoline prices up 15 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market to a 62-cent premium over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB contract, traders said.

It was unknown how long the Cherry Point crude unit would be shut for the new repairs, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)