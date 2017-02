Feb 17 BP Plc said no injuries have been reported in a large fire at its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

"There are no reports of injuries," said BP spokesman Scott Dean. "That's the good news."

Dean said firefighters continued to battle the blaze at the refinery.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)