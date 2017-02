Sept 18 BP's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery began performing maintenance on two units on Sept. 13, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery shut No. 3 Calciner and the fuel gas recovery unit, according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)