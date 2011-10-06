Oct 6 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery began shutting units
this week for planned overhauls, according to a notice filed
with Washington state pollution regulators.
BP began shutting units on Monday, according to the notice
filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency. Among the units
undergoing overhaul are a hydrocracker, two reformers, and two
delayed coking units, according to the notice.
A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss
refinery operations.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)