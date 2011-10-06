Oct 6 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery began shutting units this week for planned overhauls, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.

BP began shutting units on Monday, according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency. Among the units undergoing overhaul are a hydrocracker, two reformers, and two delayed coking units, according to the notice.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)