July 31 BP Plc reported that a process unit had tripped releasing sulfur dioxide at its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Monday.

The company said in a filing with regulators that it had reduced and minimized rates and stabilized the process unit to get it back to normal. It said it did not know the cause of the incident.

