NEW YORK, July 24 Bp Plc reduced crude run rates by up to 30 percent at its 337,000 refinery in Whiting, Indiana after a coker outage, traders said.

Chicago CBOB gasoline had rallied on Monday afternoon, up 5.00 cents a gallon to 17.50 cents under the August RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile exchange on refiner buying.

The company did not immediately return calls for comment. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Selam Gebrekidan)