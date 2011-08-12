* Texas City gasoil vapor release last minutes

* City says no shelter-in-place order needed (Combines urgents, adds background, detail)

HOUSTON Aug 12 The coking units at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery were operating normally after a Friday afternoon vapor release, a company spokesman said.

"We had an emissions event at our Texas City coker about noon (CDT 1700 GMT)," said BP spokesman Daren Beaudo in a statement.

"A relief valve lifted for a matter of minutes," Beaudo said. "We believe it was a short duration event but we notified the city and have environmental monitoring taking place to evaluate potential community impact. The cokers are operating normally."

Texas City officials said the release raised the possibility they would issue a shelter-in-place order for residents to avoid possible harm from the vapor.

The risk to city residents ended with the dissipation of the vapor, said Emergency Management Director Bruce Clawson.

In 2005, a vapor cloud explosion at the BP Texas City refinery killed 15 workers and injured 180 other people.

A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil and produces petroleum coke, a coal replacement.

Pressure relief valves are designed to open and send gasses into the atmosphere or to a flare system during malfunctions on refining units.

Texas City is located 46 miles (74 km) southeast of downtown Houston. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; editing by Jim Marshall)