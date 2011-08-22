HOUSTON Aug 22 Gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit No. 1 was back in production on Saturday at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, a few hours after a malfunction stopped its output, sources said on Monday.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at BP's largest U.S. refinery. The refinery is the fifth-largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The loss of a blower sent the FCC, the smaller of two at the Texas City refinery, out of production on Saturday morning, but the unit was returned to operation later that day, according to the sources familiar with refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)