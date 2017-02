HOUSTON, April 1 BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery began restarting a hydrocracking unit on Friday, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

The unit, called an Ultracracker, is scheduled to continue restarting through Monday, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)