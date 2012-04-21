(Adds unit shut, details)
HOUSTON, April 20 A hydrocracking unit was shut
by a lightning strike on Friday at BP Plc's 406,570
barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, a company
spokesman said.
The shutdown of the hydrocracker triggered a fire in a pipe
flange on the unit. The fire was brought under control by the
refinery's fire-fighting unit, said BP spokesman Scott Dean in a
statement.
There were no injuries reported due to the fire.
On Friday night, BP did not have an estimate of when the
hydrocracker would restart.
A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to increase the production of
motor fuel from a barrel of crude oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)