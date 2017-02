HOUSTON Dec 11 A hydrocracking unit malfunctioned Saturday at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The refinery lowered the system pressure on the ultracracker to reseat the pressure relief valves that had opened to release excess pressure in the unit, the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)