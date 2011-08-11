UPDATE 2-UAE's Dana Gas freezes Egypt investments over debts
* Q4 net profit tumbles 95 pct, share price falls (Adds CEO comments, detail, context)
HOUSTON Aug 11 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said on Thursday that a unit at its 437,080 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, did not have an upset on Wednesday, contrary to a report of flaring to the National Response Center.
Spokesman Daren Beaudo said operators thought there was a unit upset, so nonessential workers left the unit while others investigated.
"Upon investigation, it was determined that there was no emissions event. The unit is operating normally," he said, declining to identify the unit. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.