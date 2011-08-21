UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady as reviving shale activity balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
HOUSTON Aug 21 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit malfunctioned on Saturday at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollutions regulators.
FCC No. 1 tripped out of production due to the loss of a blower on Saturday morning, according to the notice BP filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Operators stabilized the unit after the malfunction.
BP's Texas City refinery is the fifth-largest in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler said its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with emissions requirements after the French authorities referred the carmaker's case to prosecutors as it has done with Volkswagen and Renault.
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As millions of people pour into East Asia's cities each year, the region's governments face the pressing task of easing the enormous strain on resources and infrastructure, and limiting residents' exposure to disasters and climate change risks.