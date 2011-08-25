GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street, dollar, surge higher after Trump tax talk
* U.S. dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
HOUSTON Aug 25 Operations at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery were unaffected by a brief Thursday morning power spike, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
"A couple of air blowers tripped off, but they were turned right back on," one of the sources said.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery, which is the fifth-largest in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)
* U.S. dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.