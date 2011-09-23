HOUSTON, Sept 23 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 437,080
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, was
largely unaffected by a substation fire that disrupted power at
refineries in that area Thursday night, sources familiar with
refinery operations said on Friday.
While some equipment at BP's refinery flickered off and on
when a fire erupted at a Texas-New Mexico Power Co substation,
processing units continued operating on power from the
refinery's co-generation plant, the sources said. The refinery
was operating normally on Friday, they said.
A BP spokesman declined comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)