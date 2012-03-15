March 15 BP Plc reported a snag in the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit 1 (FCCU 1) at its 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, which led to excess opacity, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it was investigating the cause of the snag.

