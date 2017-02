Dec 9 BP Plc reported a release of hydrogen sulfide due to a valve snag at its 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with regulators on Friday.

"The valve was closed," the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)