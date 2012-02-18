HOUSTON Feb 18 BP Plc said its 225,000 barrel per day Cherry Point refinery in Washington state, the third largest on the U.S. West Coast, stopped production on Saturday after a fire on Friday.

The refinery's crude distillation unit was shut after the Friday afternoon blaze, said BP spokesman Scott Dean. The other units at the refinery have been taken offline and are in standby mode.

No estimate of the refinery's return to production was available on Saturday, Dean said. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)