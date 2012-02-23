HOUSTON Feb 23 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery told Washington state pollution regulators that maintenance work began on Feb. 21, according to a notice the refinery filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

The notice did not say which units would be included in the maintenance, a term refiners use for repairs and refurbishment of production units.

The refinery's only crude distillation unit, which begins the crude oil refining process, was shut by a Feb. 17 fire. All other units were idled after the CDU was shut. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)