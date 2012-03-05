HOUSTON, March 5 Operations were normal on Monday at BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery following the weekend shutdown of Enbridge Inc's 14/64 pipeline, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The refinery had alternate methods of crude supply, the sources said, and ample oil supplies on hand while the pipeline is shut. The pipeline is expected back in full operation by Thursday.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)