HOUSTON, March 19 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was back to normal operations on Monday following a unit tripping out of production on Sunday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The malfunction on Sunday did not impact production at the refinery, the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)