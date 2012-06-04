(Adds Indiana regulator comment)
HOUSTON, June 4 No restart date has been set for
a shut crude distillation unit at BP Plc's 405,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, sources
familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.
The 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit, the smallest of
three at the refinery, was shut on Friday for repairs, sources
have said.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
A spokesman for the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management said the agency had no information about the crude
unit shutdown.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)